Pedestrian killed in Spring Valley; driver ‘possibly overdosing’

The crash occurred at 7:06 p.m. on South Decatur Boulevard near Pioneer Avenue.

A driver is suspected of being impaired in a crash Friday that killed a pedestrian in Spring Valley after his car left the road, drove onto the sidewalk and hit several utility poles, damaging seven vehicles in an auto sales lot.

Jovany Pouncil, 27, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless driving with substantial bodily harm, felony DUI resulting in death and failure to maintain a travel lane, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

At 7:06 p.m., Pouncil and a passenger, Kazmyr Reed, 23, of Las Vegas, were in a 2012 Volkswagen headed north on South Decatur Boulevard north of Pioneer Avenue when Pouncil veered to the right, lost control and went on the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian before the car came to a rest back on Decatur, police stated.

The Volkswagen crashed into several utility poles and debris from the collisions struck cars parked in the auto lot, including a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz, a 2018 Honda, a 2018 Chevrolet, a 2018 Buick, a 2012 Buick and 2016 Lexus, officers reported.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man who has not been identified, was driven with mortal injuries to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

Pouncil and Reed suffered minor injuries and were taken to UMC, where Pouncil was booked on suspicion of DUI in abstentia from the Clark County Detention Center, police reported.

Police Lt. Miguel Ibarra stated in a text message that both Pouncil and Reed “were possibly overdosing” at the time of the crash.

Pouncil was in custody at the detention center on $6,000 bail as of Saturday morning and was set to appear in Las Vegas court that afternoon, according to jail records.

