Pedestrian on Las Vegas sidewalk hit, killed by alleged DUI driver, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Daniel Stakleff, 38, faces felony counts of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, and a misdemeanor count of fail to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

The driver struck the pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Las Vegas, on the sidewalk along West Warm Springs Road near Jones Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FATAL #63 He never made it home because someone chose to drink and drive. Every time you get behind the wheel impaired, you’re gambling with lives - not just your own, but everyone else’s. It’s not just a bad decision; it’s a deadly one. That text that goes unanswered, that… pic.twitter.com/Pd2PO216BZ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 7, 2025

Evidence at the crash scene, witness statements, and a Tesla camera video indicated a 2008 Volkswagen Passat was westbound on Warm Springs east of South Mann Street, with the pedestrian eastbound on Warm Springs.

The Volkswagen left the roadway headed west onto the north sidewalk and landscaping before hitting a light pole and the pedestrian.

It is the 63rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

