Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening-injuries’ after 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas

Police investigate a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, near South Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue in Las Vegas (NDOT FastCam)

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening-injuries in a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles Wednesday in central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just before 1:40 p.m. near South Valley View Boulevard and Sirius Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

A suspect vehicle is believed to have hit two vehicles and then went up on the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle is still outstanding. The public is asked to please avoid the area. This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

