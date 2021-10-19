Person dies in Las Vegas police custody Monday afternoon
A person died in Las Vegas police custody on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The death occurred at the 6400 block of South Fort Apache Road at 1:38 p.m., police said. Dispatch logs showed that police were called to that address to “assist an officer” at that time.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
