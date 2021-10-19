64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Person dies in Las Vegas police custody Monday afternoon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A person died in Las Vegas police custody on Monday afternoon, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The death occurred at the 6400 block of South Fort Apache Road at 1:38 p.m., police said. Dispatch logs showed that police were called to that address to “assist an officer” at that time.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
2
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage incident on 215 Beltway
3
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
4
Phil Hellmuth extends record with 16th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth extends record with 16th WSOP bracelet
5
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
By / RJ

Officers were called at 12:58 a.m. Saturday to the 4600 block of West Drake Circle, near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street after a report of a shooting.