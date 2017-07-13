Person fires shots at Las Vegas police near Wetlands Park

Las Vegas police are working to apprehend a person who fired shots at officers in a residential area near Clark County Wetlands Park. As of 5:20 p.m., officers had not returned fire, and no officers were injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were responding to an attempted burglary call on the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Wetlands Park Lane, when at least one person opened fire at police, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

As of 5:20 p.m., officers had not returned fire, and no officers were injured. The shooter was barricaded inside a home.

Residents can expect heavy police activity in the area as police work to arrest the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

