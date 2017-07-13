ad-fullscreen
Crime

Person fires shots at Las Vegas police near Wetlands Park

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2017 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2017 - 5:21 pm

Las Vegas police are working to apprehend a person who fired shots at officers in a residential area near Clark County Wetlands Park.

Officers were responding to an attempted burglary call on the 5000 block of Droubay Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Wetlands Park Lane, when at least one person opened fire at police, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

As of 5:20 p.m., officers had not returned fire, and no officers were injured. The shooter was barricaded inside a home.

Residents can expect heavy police activity in the area as police work to arrest the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 

