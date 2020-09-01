Person in custody after barricade in western Las Vegas

“The person reporting advised a family member was acting erratic and making threats to hurt others,” police said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate after a person was barricaded in a home on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate after a person was barricaded in a home on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department investigate after a person was barricaded in a home on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said a “male” was in custody Tuesday afternoon following a barricade at a home in western Las Vegas.

Police said officers were called at 10:35 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

“The person reporting advised a family member was acting erratic and making threats to hurt others,” police said in a statement at 12:48 p.m. “Special tactics units” were on scene.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said at 2:19 p.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.