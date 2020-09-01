Person in custody after barricade in western Las Vegas
Las Vegas police said a “male” was in custody Tuesday afternoon following a barricade at a home in western Las Vegas.
Police said officers were called at 10:35 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
“The person reporting advised a family member was acting erratic and making threats to hurt others,” police said in a statement at 12:48 p.m. “Special tactics units” were on scene.
He was taken into custody without incident, police said at 2:19 p.m.
