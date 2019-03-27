Person in custody after potential threat at Las Vegas school

Pinecrest Academy of Nevada, St. Rose campus, Las Vegas

One person has been taken into custody in connection with a “potential threat” made against a charter school in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Details of the threat to the St. Rose campus of Pinecrest Academy of Nevada were not immediately known, but according to a letter sent to parents by the school this week, law enforcement was continuing to investigate.

It also was unclear whether the Metropolitan Police Department or Clark County school police was leading the investigation.

The letter, in part, stated, “We are working with police to ensure that all of our students are safe. This situation provides us with an opportunity to remind our community to report any suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

1385 E Cactus Ave, Las Vegas, NV