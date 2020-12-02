56°F
Person in custody following barricade on roof in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2020 - 5:26 pm
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person is in custody following a barricade Tuesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley that involved SWAT.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department major violators section located a wanted person around 4 p.m. on the 1800 block of Ridgefield Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.

The person was believed to be armed but when officers arrived and ran onto the roof of a home, Boxler said.

“The suspect was uncooperative and retreated to the rooftop of the residence and has barricaded,” police said.

The suspect was in custody around 4:45 p.m. and no one was injured, Boxler said.

