Person injured during police chase in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was injured by a gun thrown out of a window during a car chase in the central valley.

At about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, officers tried stopping a stolen car in the area of Ninth Street and East Ogden Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The car then hit into a marked patrol car.

Police initiated a car chase, during which the man in the stolen car threw a gun out of the window, hitting and injuring a person walking on the street, Metro spokesman Grant Rogers said.

The car chase continued until the stolen vehicle reached East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue, where the car crashed into a pole and both occupants fled on foot, Rogers said.

Two suspects were captured and placed in custody.

