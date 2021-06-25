Person who triggered police standoff at Las Vegas Walgreens arrested

Las Vegas police arrested an individual who refused to leave a Walgreens pharmacy in the east valley, triggering a standoff that snarled traffic in the area.

Las Vegas police respond to a barricade situation on the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road, near South Lamb Boulevard on Friday, June 25, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release sent at 10:20 a.m. that officers had taken the “barricaded suspect … into custody without incident” at the business on the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road, near South Lamb Boulevard.

The release did not say what type of business was involved, but multiple police vehicles including a police SWAT armored vehicle were observed in front of and surrounding a Walgreens at 4470 E. Bonanza Road.

Bystanders also said they heard several flash bangs in the area prior to 10 a.m.

The episode was causing major traffic delays, with the intersection of Bonanza at Lamb expected to remain closed until officers finished clearing the area, the release said.

