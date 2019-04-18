PETA offers reward to help catch Las Vegas Valley dog poisoners

Teri and Sean Cornwall's 3-year-old Shih Tzus Luke and Chewy were poisoned but survived. (Sean Cornwall)

A national advocacy organization is offering its own reward to help catch animal poisoners who use tainted meat to harm their victims.

PETA will reward up to $5,000 on information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges of the person or persons responsible for the death of a pet dog last month in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the organization’s news release.

On March 28, Teri Cornwall discovered one of her family’s three dogs, a 5-year old Shih Tzu named Chewy, suffering uncontrollable seizures at their home in The Lakes, according to her husband, Sean.

Teri Cornwall, who was recovering from a broken leg, then saw that her other two Shih Tzus, 3-year-olds Luke and Leia, also were convulsing. With the help of a friend, she rushed the dogs to the vet, where they were immediately anesthetized before being transferred to an emergency clinic.

Leia died at the emergency clinic while Luke and Chewy underwent treatment for three days before being released, Sean Cornwall said.

Residents say these kind of incidents have been occurring for the past five years.

“This little dog undoubtedly endured agonizing pain and terror as her body began to seize and shut down,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “There may be a serial dog poisoner on the loose, and PETA is calling on anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this culprit can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

The Cornwalls also are raising money for an additional reward via GoFundMe. It has received more than $2,800 as of Thursday.

