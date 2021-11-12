Pickup used to steal ATM from southwest Las Vegas salon

An ATM theft at a southwest Las Vegas salon destroyed the front of the business early Thursday morning.

The break-in happened at 12:27 a.m. at Body Spa Salons, 6670 S. Tenaya Way, according to Jackie Coulson, operations director.

A man broke in through the back door of the salon and walked to the front, she said.

The video shows a pickup parked in front of the salon’s front door. The man opened the front door of the salon and tied a cable — which was attached to the truck — around the ATM. He drove off, pulling the ATM behind the truck and demolishing the salon’s glass storefront.