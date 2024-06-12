107°F
Crime

Police: 1 killed, 1 injured, 1 arrested in Las Vegas rollover

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 3:30 pm
 

A passenger is dead, another suffered serious injuries, and a driver has been arrested for suspicion of impaired driving after an early Sunday single-car rollover on the west side of Las Vegas.

The crash of a 2019 Nissan SUV occurred about 2 a.m. near U.S. 95 North and West Lake Mead Boulevard when the driver apparently lost control on the westbound off-ramp, according to the Nevada State Police.

Neither passenger was wearing their seat belts, according to a news release.

The driver, Risa Mattele Hannah, a 29-year-old female from Las Vegas, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of impaired driving and other related charges.

Jade Ashlee Hernandez, 27, of Las Vegas succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The white Murano SUV overturned several times into the rock area, coming to rest on its top, facing southwest in the dirt shoulder, just north of West Lake Mead to U.S. 95 northbound on-ramp.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

