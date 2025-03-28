Police: 2 arrested in Las Vegas delivery driver jobs scam

Two men have been arrested in Chicago in connection with a fraudulent delivery driver jobs operation in Las Vegas, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene and get information from people who said they were victims of a fraud that was operating in a retail complex on Sunset Road on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. The business appeared vacant this morning. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Juan Vera, 41, and Fabiola Llanes, 39, were taken into custody Thursday by the Chicago Police Department pending extradition to Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Hundreds of people showed up at a business near Sunset Park on Jan. 30 seeking delivery driver jobs advertised online. Many of the applicants who had provided personal information and paid $200 each in application fees were told by police that they had been scammed.

Metro Lt. Erik Perkett said at that time, an online ad offered jobs as “third-party delivery drivers for Amazon” on Jan. 21. Prospective candidates were invited to apply in person at the business, Perkett said.

When they arrived, Perkett said, they had to fill out an application and pay a $200 application fee in cash, or by credit card or check. Applicants were then given a future interview date to return to the business on the 3100 of East Sunset Road. He said that when some came back, they found the unit empty.

