Crime

Police: 2 men stole golf carts from UNLV campus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2023 - 10:10 pm
 
Jonathan Coleman, left, and Lewis Rand (UNLV police)
Jonathan Coleman, left, and Lewis Rand (UNLV police)

University Police arrested two men Thursday after they allegedly stole two golf carts from UNLV’s campus.

Lewis Rand, 27, and Jonathan Coleman, 26, were booked on charges of grand larceny, possession of narcotics and possession of a stolen firearm, according to a statement Friday from University Police.

Rand and Coleman were found in possession of methamphetamine, other illegal narcotics, a stolen handgun, construction tools and wireless electronic equipment.

Clark County Detention Center records show both men were in custody as of Friday night.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

