Police: 23-year-old fled from police, drove 102 mph prior to crash that killed pedestrian

A 23-year-old man fled from a traffic stop at high speed minutes before causing a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said.

Mikel Morgan II was arrested Monday and charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, and disobeying a peace officer in connection with the June 22 crash.

Police said at the time that a speeding 2013 BMW 328i collided with a silver 2011 Mercury Sable near East Sahara Avenue and State Street, and the crash sent the BMW spinning into a pedestrian standing in the bus lane.

The pedestrian was later identified as 39-year-old Ramos Warren by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Morgan was pulled over by police near Sahara and Joe W Brown Drive four minutes before the crash after officers saw Morgan on his cellphone in an unregistered car, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

As an officer exited his vehicle, Morgan sped off. After the crash, Morgan fled the scene on foot and officers who pulled him over confirmed that the BMW left at the crash was the car they stopped.

Officers found Morgan’s ID in the car. During the search, police also found two loaded firearms and a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Crash data reviewed by police showed Morgan’s BMW was going 102 mph one second before the crash. According to the report, Morgan barricaded himself inside a North Las Vegas home for more than five hours before surrendering to police.

Court records show Morgan pleaded no contest or guilty to misdemeanor speeding charges on three prior occasions. They included speeding one to 10 mph, 11-15 mph and 41 mph or more over the speed limit. In addition, he had charges dismissed on counts of aggressive driving and participating in a speed contest.

His sentences included fines, orders to complete traffic school and points added to his license.

Morgan posted $15,000 bail on Tuesday, prior to being formally charged, and is no longer in custody.

