Police: Accused officer impersonator pulled over unmarked patrol car

Pedro Franco (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of impersonating an officer used his vehicle equipped with flashing lights to pull over a police officer in an unmarked vehicle in northeast Las Vegas, police say.

An arrest report for Pedro Franco, 29, of Las Vegas, states that the real officer in an unmarked patrol car was driving on Mount Hood Street at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 when he noticed a white Hyundai sport utility vehicle behind him. The SUV’s driver “utilized red-and-blue lights in an attempt to pull over (the officer) in his unmarked vehicle,” police said.

When the officer pulled over, the SUV kept going. The officer then trailed the SUV and noticed a license plate number on the vehicle matched the plate from a similar incident the day earlier in which a Las Vegas resident reported being pulled over by a motorist in a white SUV.

The officer then followed the SUV to an address off East Owens Avenue.

“Once at the residence, the driver, later identified as Pedro Franco … exited the Hyundai and was taken into custody,” police said. “Upon closer inspection, after-market lights were observed to be affixed to the front grille of the vehicle in question. A manual-style light switch that activate(s) the red-and-blue lights was located inside of the vehicle, near the center console/gear shift area.”

Police said a day earlier, a motorist flagged down an officer to report they were driving on U.S. Highway 95 near Sunset Road when an individual driving a white Hyundai Tucson, with flashing lights on its front grille, attempted to pull him over. When the driver pulled over, the individual in the white SUV kept going. The driver who was pulled over identified the license plate number of the SUV during the attempted stop.

In another incident, a woman reported to police that she was driving in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Christy Lane on Jan. 1 when she noticed a “newer white Hyundai hatchback” behind her with red and blue lights flashing. The woman was suspicious so she slowed down but did not stop. The driver of the Hyundai briefly attempted to stop another vehicle, then sped off.

Police believe Franco also was involved in that incident.

Franco was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on gross misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public official and attempted impersonation of a police officer. No criminal complaint has yet been filed in either of the cases. Las Vegas Justice Court records show he is scheduled for a status check on March 24.

