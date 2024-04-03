60°F
Police activity closes all I-15 northbound ramps on northeast side of valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 11:38 pm
 

Unspecified police activity has a large part of Interstate 15 closed in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“IR15 northbound lanes from US95 to north I215, including all ramps, are closed due to Police activity in area,” Nevada State Police stated in a post on X about 10:30 p.m. “IR15 southbound lanes will remain open. Please use alternate routes. Slow down in area.”

No details were available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.

THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Two wounded in shooting near UNLV
By / RJ

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Escondido Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Braden Schrag.

