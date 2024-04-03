Police activity closes all I-15 northbound ramps on northeast side of valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol was involved in police activity from downtown north to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway late Tuesday night.

A heavy police presence on Interstate 15 northbound behind a semi-truck at the Speedway exit about 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (NDOT)

Unspecified police activity has a large part of Interstate 15 closed in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

#TrafficAlert IR15 northbound lanes from US95 to north I215, including all ramps are closed due to Police activity in area. IR15 southbound lanes will remain open. Please use alternate routes. Slow down in area. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 3, 2024

“IR15 northbound lanes from US95 to north I215, including all ramps, are closed due to Police activity in area,” Nevada State Police stated in a post on X about 10:30 p.m. “IR15 southbound lanes will remain open. Please use alternate routes. Slow down in area.”

No details were available from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

