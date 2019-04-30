Police activity closes Red Rock scenic loop

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Red Rock National Conservation Area scenic loop was closed Tuesday morning due to police activity.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was taking the lead on the investigation, which began about 8:10 a.m., according to spokesman Eric Leavitt.

Leavitt said the Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the scenic loop.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

