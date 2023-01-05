49°F
Crime

Police allege driver was speeding before crash that killed 2

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 6:31 pm
 
Fernando Reyes (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A woman believed to be in her 50s died after an SUV struck another vehicle and then a man and a ...
A North Las Vegas man was driving about 20 mph above the speed limit while under the influence of marijuana when police allege he caused a crash that killed two pedestrians on Sunday.

Fernando Reyes, 21, was arrested and faces 16 charges related to him backing his Suzuki XL7 into another car, driving off, running a red light and crashing into another car, which caused the Suzuki to strike two pedestrians at North Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive around 2:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to police.

The charges include leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, impaired driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, violating an instructional permit, and driving without a seat belt, jail records show.

The coroner’s office Tuesday identified the pedestrians as Tracy Sundberg, 51, and Randall Ray, 68.

After the crash, Reyes was tackled by witnesses who held him down until police arrived, according to the arrest report.

Police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Reyes and his vehicle. His backpack was filled with several edible cannabis products and cannabis vape pens, according to the report.

The results of Reyes’ blood draw were pending as of Wednesday.

Police said Reyes’ speech was slow, his eyes were slow to move around and he “didn’t show concern about the collision or the injuries sustained by the pedestrians,” according to the report.

An analysis of Reyes’ vehicle showed that seconds before the crash he was going 58 mph in a 35 mph zone. Half a second before the crash Reyes’ vehicle had only slowed to 55 mph, according to police.

Reyes remained in custody as of Wednesday night and is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

