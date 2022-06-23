Police allege Legacy High teacher had sex with student

A 34-year-old Legacy High School teacher is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

Cody Glass (CCSD).

Cody Glass was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on numerous felonies, including counts of engaging in sexual contact between a school employee and a minor over the age of 16, and kidnapping.

Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham set bail at $50,000 on Thursday. Should he post bond, Glass will have to undergo high-level electronic monitoring, and stay away from the alleged victim and the North Las Vegas high school.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The teacher and the teenager met in March, and Glass invited the girl to his classroom to talk, Clark County School District police alleged in the arrest report.

Conversations in the classroom escalated to kissing and then sex outside school property three days that month, police said.

Police retrieved text messages, and the girl outlined the relationship to investigators, the report stated.

The girl broke off contact with Glass in early May, shortly before the investigation began and the teacher was assigned to work from home before his arrest, police said.

Glass said he understood that the two should stop seeing each other, according to transcripts of messages.

“If change your mind hit me up when you’re 18,” the teacher was quoted as typing. “If not, I’m still here for you.”

Glass, who was hired by the school district a little over a year ago, had also told the teenager to not tell anyone about their relationship, police allege.

In an interview with an investigator, Glass allegedly admitted to taking the teenager on one date.

“She is a very nice girl with problems and he just wants to help children,” the report said Glass told the investigator.

Glass, who also faces misdemeanor counts of coercion and contributing to delinquency and neglect of a minor, is next expected in court Tuesday.

