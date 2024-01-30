Police announce arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pick-up truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on Lake Mead and Tonopah in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

“Due to the great police work of our fatal detectives along with LVMPD Bolden Area Command Officers. This suspect is in custody for the Hit & Run that occurred on January 28th, 2024,” the post from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau account on X read. “#YouThought by changing the color of the vehicle we wouldn’t find you?!”

🚨SUSPECT IN CUSTODY🚨

Due to the great police work of our fatal detectives along with LVMPD Bolden Area Command Officers. This suspect is in custody for the Hit & Run that occurred on January 28th, 2024. #YouThought by changing the color of the vehicle we wouldn’t find you?! pic.twitter.com/ckZ7M0jIne — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 30, 2024

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive when a vehicle eastbound on Lake Mead “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck the victim, according to Metro on Sunday.

On Monday, Metro released a description of the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18. The truck appears to have large custom rims and tires. The truck should have moderate to major front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.