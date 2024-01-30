47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Police announce arrest in fatal hit-and-run crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 6:58 am
 
A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pick-up truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicl ...
A black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pick-up truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18 is the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, on Lake Mead and Tonopah in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

“Due to the great police work of our fatal detectives along with LVMPD Bolden Area Command Officers. This suspect is in custody for the Hit & Run that occurred on January 28th, 2024,” the post from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau account on X read. “#YouThought by changing the color of the vehicle we wouldn’t find you?!”

The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Tonopah Drive when a vehicle eastbound on Lake Mead “at a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck the victim, according to Metro on Sunday.

On Monday, Metro released a description of the suspected vehicle.

The suspect was driving a black 1992 GMC Sierra single cab pickup truck with Nevada license plate 958Y18. The truck appears to have large custom rims and tires. The truck should have moderate to major front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
2
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
3
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
4
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
5
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime
Police seek man in connection with Strip hate crime
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
2 sought in assault outside Las Vegas Strip mall
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Police release ID of suspect in deadly stabbing
Suspect sought in attack, robbery in central Las Vegas
Suspect sought in attack, robbery in central Las Vegas
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
Suspect in deadly November stabbing in custody
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating
2 men sought in Las Vegas robbery involving a beating