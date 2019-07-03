Police arrest 1 after barricade situation in central Las Vegas

The person was arrested about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday following the barricade situation on the 1400 block of North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police took a person into custody Wednesday afternoon following a barricade situation in the central valley.

The incident began about 8:35 a.m., as detectives with the Metro’s major violators bureau were searching for a wanted person near several fourplex buildings on Jones, she said. It wasn’t clear what crime the person was suspected of committing.

Police treated the call as a barricade and set up in a shopping center parking lot across from the buildings early Wednesday afternoon. They had closed pedestrian and vehicle traffic near the area, but roads have reopened, Meltzer said.

No injuries were reported.

