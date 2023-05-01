89°F
Crime

Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
Two men in Las Vegas were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found more than 60 pounds of cocaine, heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills. (Getty Images)

Two men in Las Vegas were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after police found more than 60 pounds of cocaine, heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Metropolitan Police Department officers pulled over 26-year-old Luis Fernando Del Hoyo Cobos, who was driving a black Honda on March 21 near East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Del Hoyo Cobos told police he was driving to a FedEx store on Las Vegas Boulevard to mail a speaker to North Carolina when he was pulled over.

“Detective Bachman found it odd that Del Hoyo Cobos was traveling from the area of Tropicana and Boulder Hwy to a location on Las Vegas Blvd. certainly passing by at least one if not multiple additional FedEx locations,” officers wrote in the arrest report.

Metro K-9 Nuggetz alerted police that the speaker was suspicious, and officers found six bricks of suspected cocaine inside, weighing about 12 pounds.

Later that day, police conducted a search warrant at a home in the valley, but the address was redacted from the report. Inside the house, officers found a 20-gauge shotgun, another 32 pounds of cocaine, 11 pounds of heroin and 24,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, according to the arrest report.

“These pills were all found to be of varying shades of blue, leading me to believe that these were counterfeit Oxycodone pills which contained fentanyl,” police wrote in the report.

Del Hoyo Cobos told police he did not have a driver’s license and presented his Mexican ID.

Detectives interviewed Brian Ramirez-Ibarra, who was driving with Del Hoyo Cobos. Ramirez-Ibarra told police he was paid $300 in Tijuana to travel to Las Vegas and sell cars. When he arrived, he was paid $500 to work with Del Hoyo Cobos transporting the drugs, the arrest report said.

The men were indicted last month on three counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count each of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act.

They are being held without bail and expected to appear for a jury trial in June.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

