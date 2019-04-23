Police arrest 2 suspects after barricade in central Las Vegas

Two suspects were arrested following a barricade incident in the central valley Tuesday morning.

Detectives were looking for the two suspects Tuesday morning and found them about 10 a.m. at a home on the 2800 block of Richfield Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

They barricaded themselves inside the home and police evacuated nearby homes, Hadfield said. It wasn’t immediately clear what crime the two are suspected of committing or whether they were armed.

Police placed nearby Bell Elementary School on a soft lockdown as a precaution, but it has since been lifted, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

No injuries were reported.

