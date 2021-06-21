Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation

Las Vegas police said Monday they’ve arrested 28 people during a vehicle theft ring investigation in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Capt. Shane Womack discussed the details of the Southern Nevada Auto Theft Task Force investigation during a 1 p.m. press conference.

As of May, police said there’s been a 26 percent increase in vehicle thefts in Las Vegas police jurisdiction this year, with thieves particularly targeting older-model Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes, Ford F-150 pickups and Honda Civics and Accords.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said part of the problem can be blamed on black market demand for catalytic converters. Las Vegas Valley police departments say thieves are cutting the devices from vehicles, then selling them on the black market or at scrap yards.

The converters are installed on vehicles to decrease carbon monoxide emissions, and people steal them because they contain valuable metals: rhodium and palladium.

“You can have them either crawl under the car and cut it off or you can have them steal the car and cut (them) off,” Lombardo said. “It depends on the ability for them to crawl under the car or not.”

Lombardo said many stolen vehicle thefts are preventable. Police have said several steps can be taken by vehicle owners to prevent thefts. They include:

— Do not leave a vehicle running and unattended.

— Install an audible alarm, a steering column collar or a steering wheel lock.

— Consider installing an immobilization device like a kill switch.

— Consider installing a GPS tracking device to help law enforcement locate the vehicle if it is stolen. Report thefts immediately to police and provide information about the license plate number, a vehicle identification number, and the make, model and color. Also report the theft to your insurance company.

