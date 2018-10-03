Police arrest armed man at central Las Vegas apartment complex

The standoff was triggered by a two-vehicle crash about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads. The suspect then got out of his car and aimed a handgun at the other driver before running from the scene, police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An armed hit-and-run suspect was arrested Wednesday night after an hourslong standoff with Las Vegas police in the central valley.

Police had tried to persuade the man to surrender for several hours after he holed up in an apartment unit Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff was triggered by a crash involving two vehicles about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads, close to Jones Boulevard, police said.

After the crash, a man got out of his car and aimed a handgun at the other driver before running from the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

It was not clear whether the suspect lives in the apartment complex.

Metro Lt. William Graham said the man was arrested Wednesday night.

West Flamingo and El Camino roads, Las Vegas