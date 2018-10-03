Crime

Police arrest armed man at central Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2018 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2018 - 9:53 pm

An armed hit-and-run suspect was arrested Wednesday night after an hourslong standoff with Las Vegas police in the central valley.

Police had tried to persuade the man to surrender for several hours after he holed up in an apartment unit Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff was triggered by a crash involving two vehicles about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads, close to Jones Boulevard, police said.

After the crash, a man got out of his car and aimed a handgun at the other driver before running from the scene, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

Further details surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

It was not clear whether the suspect lives in the apartment complex.

Metro Lt. William Graham said the man was arrested Wednesday night.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
More in Crime
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like