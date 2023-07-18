97°F
Crime

Police arrest driver in crash that killed pedestrian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2023 - 8:37 am
 
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestri ...
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in central Las Vegas, police said Tuesday.

Mikel Morgan II was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, and disobeying a peace officer in connection with the June 22 crash.

Police said at the time that a speeding 2013 BMW 328i collided with a silver 2011 Mercury Sable near East Sahara Avenue and State Street, and the crash sent the BMW spinning into a pedestrian standing in the bus lane.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the BMW ran off after the crash.

Morgan is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Arrest made in killing of homeless man
By / RJ

Cecil Walls faces a charge of open murder after another man was found dead at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

