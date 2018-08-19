Police arrest gang members, recover guns at Las Vegas resort

More than a dozen documented gang members were arrested early Sunday at a resort near the Strip, according to Las Vegas police.

The Rio in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were following up on an investigation at the Rio shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when they busted a large party, according dispatch logs and police. In addition to making more than a dozen arrests, police recovered five guns, the department said on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

