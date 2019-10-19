Police arrest man after foot pursuit in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday after he led them a foot pursuit in east Las Vegas. Police had responded to reports of a domestic battery on Goya Street.

Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday after he led them a foot pursuit in east Las Vegas.

Police received reports at 11:14 a.m. of a domestic battery at the 4300 block of Goya Street. When officers arrived at the scene, a man ran, Lt. Jeff Clark said.

“Officers got into a foot pursuit and took the male into custody without further incident,” Clark said in a text message. The man’s name has not been released.

It’s “very early in the incident,” Clark said, and officers are investigating.

