Police arrest roommate after fight leads to Las Vegas man’s death

A man faces a murder charge after a deadly fight Friday near downtown.

Las Vegas police were called about 5:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue, near Bruce Street, on reports of an unresponsive man in his 60s inside of an apartment, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man’s roommate called 911 as the man was at the point of collapsing.

“He had basically been in and out of consciousness all afternoon,” Spencer said.

Detectives determined the man and another roommate were involved in a fight earlier in the day, and the man was injured as a result, he said. The man died at the scene.

Police arrested the roommate on suspicion of murder, Spencer said. Booking records at Clark County Detention Center identify the murder suspect as 38-year-old Seth David Alfredson.

The Clark County coroner’s office will released the deceased’s identity, as well as his cause and manner of death, after his family have been notified.

