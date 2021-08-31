Police arrest suspect in bomb threat at Trump International Hotel

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who claimed to have left a bomb in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel.

Las Vegas police were investigating a report of a suspicious device near the Fashion Show mall on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A suspect, who claimed to have left a bomb in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Fashion Show Drive was closed between Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas. Police were investigating a report of a suspicious device near the Fashion Show mall. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who claimed to have left a bomb in the lobby of the Trump International Hotel.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said police received a call around 12:53 p.m. that said a man had walked into the hotel lobby and left a large suitcase and duffel at the concierge stand. Moments later, he began yelling that there was a bomb in the building before leaving in a taxi. About 15 minutes later, the hotel received two phone calls relaying bomb threats.

Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response team were called to the scene, the department said.

The property was partially evacuated as police investigated the “suspicious items.”

Koren said in a post to Twitter at 4:30 p.m. that investigators found nothing dangerous and the area was deemed safe.

Koren said earlier Tuesday afternoon the suspect was located and taken into custody early in the afternoon. No other details on the suspect were immediately available.

Fashion Show Drive was closed between Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard South, but was expected to reopen shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Alexis Ford and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.