Crime

Police badge found during vehicle search after crash that killed 2 troopers, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 2:40 pm
 
Jemarcus Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jemarcus Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Nevada State Police metal badge was found during a search of the vehicle driven by the man arrested in connection with the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on Friday, according to an arrest report.

It wasn’t immediately clear why a police badge was found during the search of the Chevrolet HHR that police allege Jemarcus Williams, 46, was driving when Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were struck and killed early Thursday.

It also wasn’t clear who the badge had belonged to, or if it was found inside, or on the outside of the vehicle.

Those details were part of Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Monday.

The troopers had been assisting another motorist on northbound Interstate 15 near D street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

