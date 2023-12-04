Police badge found during vehicle search after crash that killed 2 troopers, police say

A Nevada State Police badge was found during a search of the vehicle driven by the man arrested in connection with the deaths of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, according to police.

Jemarcus Williams (Metropolitan Police Department)

It wasn’t immediately clear why a police badge was found during the search of the Chevrolet HHR that police allege Jemarcus Williams, 46, was driving when Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were struck and killed early Thursday.

It also wasn’t clear who the badge had belonged to, or if it was found inside, or on the outside of the vehicle.

Those details were part of Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Monday.

The troopers had been assisting another motorist on northbound Interstate 15 near D street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

