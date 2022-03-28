Police believe driver intentionally hit 2 juveniles with car

Henderson Police are in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard investigating reports of battery with a deadly weapon.

Henderson Police are in the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard investigating reports of battery with a deadly weapon (vehicle).

Police believe a driver intentionally struck two juvenile victims with a vehicle.

One victim was transported to a local area hospital with survivable injuries.

The second victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.