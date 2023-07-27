109°F
Crime

Police: Boy shot after family came looking for stolen car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
Top row, from left: Ka’Miya Hamelton and Antoneyo Hamelton. Bottom row, from left: D&#x2 ...
Top row, from left: Ka’Miya Hamelton and Antoneyo Hamelton. Bottom row, from left: D’Angelo Hamelton and Lisa Lang (Henderson Police Department)

Four family members tracked a stolen vehicle to a Henderson hotel where a boy was shot during the confrontation last month, police said.

At around 9 a.m. on June 28, a boy was found with gunshot wounds to his stomach and face. He was sitting in the passenger seat of what police determined to be a stolen white Kia sedan. The boy was taken to University Medical Center, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report.

The report did not disclose the boy’s age.

Siblings Ka’Miya Hamelton, 25, Antoneyo Hamelton, 23, D’Angelo Hamelton, 21, and their mother, 44-year-old Lisa Lang, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Surveillance video from a Hampton Inn & Suites, near St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive, showed the white Kia parked and then a black Cadillac Escalade pulling up alongside. Four people exited the Cadillac and got into a confrontation. One man was seen pulling out a handgun and shooting the juvenile, according to the report.

Police were able to identify the four people in the Cadillac, thanks to Ka’Miya Hamelton reporting her vehicle had been stolen. When police talked with her about the theft, they recognized her from the surveillance video. Ka’Miya’s brother Antoneyo Hamelton, the registered owner of the Cadillac, told police that his sister’s car was stolen and that she had tracked it to the Hampton.

D’Angelo Hamelton was determined to be the shooter, and police used social media and surveillance video to identify him as the shooter, the report said.

The report did not disclose the child’s injuries but on July 11, the boy was able to communicate with police at University Medical Center by writing down his thoughts.

D’Angelo Hamelton was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody and is due in court on Aug. 2.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

