Crime

Police: California driver speeding back to wedding chapel when stopped

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 8:05 am
 
Mark Arreola (Metropolitan Police Department)
A California man sped almost 40 mph above the speed limit, according to police, on his way to a local wedding chapel.

On Nov. 13 around 3 p.m., 41-year-old Mark Arreola drove a Honda SUV near Valley View Boulevard and Ponderosa Way 91 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The officer who pulled Arreola over found a closed bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and an electronic marijuana vape pen in Arreola’s pocket.

Arreola said he was driving back to California, according to the report, when he realized the wedding chapel he and his wife got married in the day before had charged him extra money. He was driving back to the chapel when police stopped him, he said.

According to the report, Arreola had an outstanding DUI warrant out of Clark County from 2012 and an extradition warrant from Los Angeles.

Court records show Arreola faces charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid drivers license.

He is due in court on Jan. 18.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

