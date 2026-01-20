Police: California man arrested on birthday choked officer trying to control ‘hostile crowd’ on Strip

Jose Aviles, 34, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, which, according to jail records, was his birthday.

A California man arrested after an incident involving an “unruly crowd” on the Strip tried to choke and fight officers until they shocked him with a Taser, according to a police report.

Jose Aviles, 34, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, which, according to jail records, was his birthday.

Aviles faces two misdemeanor charges, giving a false statement to an officer and resisting an officer, as well as felony battery on a protected person, in connection with what the Metropolitan Police Department called a large disturbance outside of Planet Hollywood Casino.

When officers arrived around 12:30 a.m., a hostile crowd had formed near the casino entrance, Alives’ arrest report said. Multiple people in the crowd were throwing bottles, yelling, pushing, and refusing to leave the area against officers’ commands, police said.

Because the dispute escalated, police tried to detain those involved. According to the report, one officer, identified as M. Newson, tried to arrest one person, and Aviles approached him from behind, putting the officer in a chokehold. Another officer stopped Aviles, though Aviles, ignoring officers’ commands, continued to pull away.

Newson warned Aviles that police would use a Taser if he continued to resist, which Aviles did, police said. The report said that after deploying the Taser, police arrested Aviles. Police previously said 11 people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, though the identities of the others arrested is unclear in jail records.

Aviles posted a $4,000 bail the day of his arrest and was released from custody, court records show.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reveiwjournal.com.