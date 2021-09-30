Police called to break up fights at central Las Vegas high school

Las Vegas police helped break up a series of fights at Western High School in central Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police respond to break up a series of fights at Western High School at 4601 W. Bonanza Road on Thursday, Sept 30, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police respond to break up a series of fights at Western High School at 4601 W. Bonanza Road on Thursday, Sept 30, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police helped break up a series of fights at Western High School in central Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

At least eight Clark County School District police cars were observed in front of the school at 4601 W. Bonanza Road at 2 p.m.

Multiple students said there was a series of fights at the school between students, and that pepper spray was deployed by police.

Las Vegas police said only that they received a request for assistance from school police at 12:36 p.m.

A school police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.