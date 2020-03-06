Police chase ends in crash in central Las Vegas

Two people in a suspect vehicle and a bystander were taken to a hospital with “non-critical” injuries after the suspect vehicle crashed Thursday night near the intersection of Charleston and Jones boulevards, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police chase ended in a crash late Thursday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Two people in a suspect vehicle and a bystander were taken to a hospital with “non-critical” injuries after the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Charleston and Jones boulevards, Las Vegas police said.

The crashhappened at about 11:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said. One person not involved in the chase was injured in the crash.

One of the occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the crash on foot and was taken into custody a short time later, Ibarra said.

Police initially came into contact with the vehicle near U.S. Highway 95 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives were in the area and saw a man suspected of a robbery and kidnapping, police said.

Ibarra said the suspect, whose name was not released Thursday night, entered a vehicle and drove away from officers, who tried to stop the vehicle.

No other details were available Thursday night.

Ibarra said the area near the crash would be closed for several hours.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.