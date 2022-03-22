Police close investigation into Thai restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food

Police have closed an investigation into a Las Vegas restaurant and determined there was “no criminal intent” in connection with complaints that it served “adulterated” food.

This Feb. 15, 2022, file photo shows the Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd. #170, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Southern Nevada Health District started investigating Secret of Siam, 5705 Centennial Center Blvd., last month. Customers said they felt “odd” after eating at the restaurant, with some saying they ended up in the hospital and others saying they later tested positive for THC.

“The detectives determined there was no criminal intent and at this time the criminal investigation by the LVMPD is considered closed,” police said in a statement on Tuesday. “The investigation by other community partners continues since it seems the contamination came from tainted ingredients purchased through a third party.”

The status of the health district’s investigation into the restaurant was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

