Crime

Police close Strip briefly to search for shoplifting suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 6:05 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Boulevard South was closed for a period of time on the Strip early Wednesday so that police could apprehend a shoplifting suspect who was reported to be armed with a gun.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 3:35 a.m. police were called to the CVS at 3001 Las Vegas Blvd. S., near East Desert Inn Road, for a petit larceny.

“An employee reported seeing a handgun in the suspect’s pocket,” Gordon said.

Police later located the suspect behind a nearby restaurant. With the report that the man was armed, police closed Las Vegas Boulevard South until he surrendered a short time later.

The Strip thoroughfare was reopened within the hour. No injuries were reported and the suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

