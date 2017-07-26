ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Police coax dancing man with gun off roof of vacant store

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 3:47 am
 

Las Vegas police were able to coax a dancing man with a gun from the roof of a vacant grocery store Tuesday night.

An alarm company told police about 7:30 p.m. there was a man on the roof of 3864 W. Sahara Ave., near Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Metro helicopter spotted him “dancing, clapping his hands and acting erratically,” police said. Metro temporarily closed nearby roads while they spoke to him through a patrol car’s public address system.

He came down about 90 minutes later and was taken into custody.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Crime Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like