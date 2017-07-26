Police coax dancing man with gun off roof of vacant store

Las Vegas police were able to coax a dancing man with a gun from the roof of a vacant grocery store Tuesday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An alarm company told police about 7:30 p.m. there was a man on the roof of 3864 W. Sahara Ave., near Valley View Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Metro helicopter spotted him “dancing, clapping his hands and acting erratically,” police said. Metro temporarily closed nearby roads while they spoke to him through a patrol car’s public address system.

He came down about 90 minutes later and was taken into custody.

