Police conduct ‘active assailant training’ at Las Vegas school

A captain with the Metro Police Department said officers would not hesitate to stop a suspect in the event of a school shooting in Clark County.

Capt. Jamie Prosser, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Department's professional standards division, addresses news media next to Capt. Reggie Rader, left, and school police Lt. Bryan Zink, right, about training to prepare officers for a school shooting. The briefing was held at O’Roarke Elementary School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

School police Lt. Bryan Zink addresses news media next to Capt. Jamie Prosser, left, at O’Roarke Elementary School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022, about training to prepare officers for a school shooting. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Capt. Reggie Rader, who heads the Metropolitan Police Department's organizational development bureau, addresses news media next to Capt. Jamie Prosser, left, and school police Lt. Bryan Zink, right, about training to prepare officers for a school shooting. The briefing was held at O’Roarke Elementary School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In the wake of mounting criticism about police response to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, a Metropolitan Police Department captain said its officers would not hesitate to stop a suspect in the event of a school shooting.

Officers from Metro and the Clark County School District Police Department gathered at O’Roarke Elementary School on Thursday to conduct a joint training exercise about how to respond to an active shooter.

“We’re doing this training to be as realistic as possible, so God forbid if something like this does befall upon our valley, our officers will not hesitate, they will not flinch,” Metro Capt. Reggie Rader said.

More than 50 volunteers, including students with the department’s Explorer program, acted as teachers and students during the training simulation.

“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to have an aggressive response to stop perpetrators and save lives,” Metro Deputy Chief Jaime Prosser said.

Members of the news media were not allowed to view the training and were prohibited from speaking to students or volunteers participating in the training.

What was the training?

In the past, the Police Department has emphasized using de-escalation techniques and “slowing the momentum” in order to prioritize the safety of victims and suspects, according to Prosser.

In those occurrences, responding officers would contain the event and open up communication with the suspect to find a peaceful resolution.

But Prosser said that scenario was not the one in play for Thursday’s simulation. In contrast, the active assailant training teaches officers tactics they can use to seek out a threat.

The training would include simulated gunfire and explosions, according to Rader.

“The officers as soon as they get there, will not wait. They will go in, not hesitate, find the suspect and do whatever they need to do to stop the killing inside of that school,” he said.

Despite nearly 400 officers responding to the shooting in Uvalde, it took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter. The police response to the May shooting is currently being investigated by the Department of Justice, which is set to produce a public report about its findings.

“It’s training events like today that make sure any responding officer has the same knowledge and tactics so we can work together to effectively deal with an active assailant,” Prosser said.

Taking training into their own hands

Immediately following the shooting in Uvalde, the Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the country, said it was continuing to review security on its campuses.

The district also has implemented new safety measures, like an instant alert system that can trigger campuswide emergency lockdowns, in response to its own spate of violence last year.

School police Lt. Bryan Zink also said Thursday that district employees, from principals to custodians, receive training annually so they know their role in an active shooting.

But Vicki Kreidel, an elementary school teacher and president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, said no active shooter training has been offered during her time in the district. There are lockdown practices at schools, but nothing to prepare for more specific scenarios.

As a result, some Clark County School District educators are taking matters into their own hands about how to respond in an active shooter situation. The new union held a two-hour virtual active shooter training Monday with 20 to 30 educators.

Kreidel said the training covered topics like how to identify troubled students, what classroom items could be used to defend oneself, and other actions to consider during a school shooting, such as silencing cellphones.

It’s difficult to think about an active shooter situation happening, so a lot of people avoid the topic, Kreidel said, but a little preparation could go a long way.

She said union members will be surveyed in the coming weeks to see if there is interest in additional training. If there is, “we will figure out a way to make it happen,” she said.

Dads in Schools, a new program that will see fathers and other volunteers from the school community present during shifts on campuses to potentially deter fights, also conducted its own active shooter training earlier this week, according to an email sent to volunteers on Monday.

Zink said Thursday that school police aren’t involved in outside trainings. Different groups are free to conduct training for their members or volunteers as they see fit, but trainings shouldn’t conflict with safety recommendations that the district is putting out.

“We just don’t want to see some crazy scenario where they do something that’s going to jeopardize the safety of other people,” he said.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter. Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.