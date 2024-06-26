Police confiscating illegal fireworks well before Fourth of July

Perhaps tens of thousands of valley residents light illegal fireworks to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

An SUV has bags of illegal fireworks confiscated over the weekend by the Metropolitan Police Department. Fines for having illegal fireworks range from $500 to $10,000. (Metro via X)

A box truck is contains illegal fireworks confiscated over the weekend by the Metropolitan Police Department. Fines for having illegal fireworks range from $500 to $10,000. (Metro via X)

A pickup truck is filled with illegal fireworks confiscated over the weekend by the Metropolitan Police Department. Fines for having illegal fireworks range from $500 to $10,000. (Metro via X)

A box truck is stacked with illegal fireworks confiscated over the weekend by the Metropolitan Police Department. Fines for having illegal fireworks range from $500 to $10,000. (Metro via X)

It may be a never-ending battle against an entrenched holiday tradition, but Las Vegas police are making efforts to reduce the amount of fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley in advance of the Fourth of July.

Perhaps tens of thousands of valley residents in any given year use illegal fireworks to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Police posted Monday on X with pictures of a few trailers and trucks filled with fireworks. All of the pyrotechnic devices — illegal in Clark County — were confiscated.

“We will be out watching for people who are not following the law,” one of the Metropolitan Police Department posts stated. “Our officers have confiscated entire truckloads, stacked floor to ceiling, and containers filled with fireworks that won’t be set off in neighborhoods this year!”

A police spokesman declined to provide any details about the confiscations, saying figures would be announced after the holiday. Last year, Las Vegas police confiscated more than 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks, Clark County said.

The reminder to all would-be fireworks buyers from police: “Fines start at $500!”

In 2021, Nevada lawmakers approved fines of up to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks found in the community.

Fireworks of all sorts can be legally purchased in Nye County as well as at the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza north of Las Vegas. Nearly all of those devices are illegal in Clark County.

Clark County’s ordinance allows “safe and sane” fireworks only in Clark County and local cities.

Those fireworks are allowed between June 28-July 4, when nonprofit groups can sell them for fundraising at licensed and inspected stands.

They include sparklers and fireworks that are kept to a small area on the ground and can’t explode in the air.

Even “safe and sane” fireworks can be dangerous in the dry desert environment and can cause fires and injuries, if not handled with care.

Injuries, fires

At least three people suffered burns linked to July Fourth fireworks, which were blamed for a huge increase in fires last Fourth of July.

A 39-year-old man had severe burns to his face and a child and an elderly man were also scorched by pyrotechnics, according to Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

More than 100 fires, from trees, brush and trash cans to single family homes, were touched off in the valley last year, Steinbeck said.

Fires increased 1,400 percent from 2022, Steinbeck said.

Reporting suspected violations

Residents are urged not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks. It is important to keep 911 free for life-threatening emergencies. Instead, report location complaints at ISpyFireworks.com. The information will allow officials to collect data about where illegal fireworks are being ignited so we can plan future law enforcement actions.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park and other local parks, or on public lands including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon.

