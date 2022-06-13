98°F
Police deal with barricade situation in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 3:09 pm
 
Updated June 13, 2022 - 3:31 pm
Police deal with a barricade situation Monday, June 13, 2022, on the 2700 block of South Durang ...
Police deal with a barricade situation Monday, June 13, 2022, on the 2700 block of South Durango Drive. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police deal with a barricade situation Monday, June 13, 2022, on the 2700 block of South Durang ...
Police deal with a barricade situation Monday, June 13, 2022, on the 2700 block of South Durango Drive. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango Drive was closed in both directions between Edna and Eldora avenues as police dealt with a barricade situation Monday.

Police received a report of a shooting just before 11 a.m. on the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with injuries that were not deemed life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody at 2:50 p.m., according to a Metro news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

