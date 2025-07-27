Police: Driver fled after hitting woman in wheelchair

A 58-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning near downtown Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department

A 58-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning near downtown Las Vegas, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Metro said the incident occurred around 4:01 a.m. at the intersection of Bonanza Road and City Parkway.

Investigators said it was a white 2013 to 2017 Nissan Pathfinder traveling west on Bonanza Road that struck a woman in a wheelchair who was pushing a shopping cart in the crosswalk. The pedestrian signal displayed “don’t walk” at the time of the crash, police said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Bonanza before turning north on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The woman was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or email FatalDetail@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersofNV.com.

