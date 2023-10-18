Police: Driver in fatal crash arrested twice before on DUI charges

Armando Dominguez, 38, allegedly fatally struck a motorcyclist near Losee Road and Carey Avenue on Monday.

(Getty Images)

A suspected DUI driver who police say fatally struck a motorcyclist in North Las Vegas Monday morning had been arrested two previous times on drunk driving charges.

Armando Dominguez, 38, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, driving without a license, a window tinting violation and failing to decrease speed.

At around 6:05 a.m. Monday, Dominguez was driving a Chevy Tahoe northbound on Losee Road, near Carey Avenue, when his vehicle struck a motorcyclist as Dominguez turned left into a private driveway, North Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday said 60-year-old Emmett Spruell died at University Medical Center.

Dominguez showed signs of impairment, police said, and was arrested.

According to his arrest report, Dominguez’s license had been revoked based on previous DUI arrests in 2011 and 2019. Court records show that in both cases Dominguez pleaded to counts of DUI. As part of his sentence in the 2019 case, he was required to use a breath interlock device.

Dominguez remained in custody Tuesday and is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.