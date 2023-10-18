88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Police: Driver in fatal crash arrested twice before on DUI charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 5:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A suspected DUI driver who police say fatally struck a motorcyclist in North Las Vegas Monday morning had been arrested two previous times on drunk driving charges.

Armando Dominguez, 38, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, driving without a license, a window tinting violation and failing to decrease speed.

At around 6:05 a.m. Monday, Dominguez was driving a Chevy Tahoe northbound on Losee Road, near Carey Avenue, when his vehicle struck a motorcyclist as Dominguez turned left into a private driveway, North Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday said 60-year-old Emmett Spruell died at University Medical Center.

Dominguez showed signs of impairment, police said, and was arrested.

According to his arrest report, Dominguez’s license had been revoked based on previous DUI arrests in 2011 and 2019. Court records show that in both cases Dominguez pleaded to counts of DUI. As part of his sentence in the 2019 case, he was required to use a breath interlock device.

Dominguez remained in custody Tuesday and is due in court on Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend room rates continue to fall
2
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
Station Casinos bettor needs ‘MNF’ winner to turn $250 into $200K
3
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
Meet the man who might be making the best pizza in Vegas
4
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
‘This is where the killer stood and slaughtered the children’
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a wall he supports
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Driver facing DUI charge in crash that killed 5-year-old boy
Driver facing DUI charge in crash that killed 5-year-old boy
Man in custody after fatal North Las Vegas crash
Man in custody after fatal North Las Vegas crash
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
Police: Man with active DUI warrant caused four-vehicle crash downtown
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Firefighter suspected of DUI in hit-and-run crash
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old
Woman sentenced to prison in DUI crash that killed 6-month-old
‘I don’t think he’s alive’: 911 calls detail hit-and-run of cyclist
‘I don’t think he’s alive’: 911 calls detail hit-and-run of cyclist