Police: Drunk driver’s racing caused crash that killed sister

A 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested in connection with a crash on Feb. 21 in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Melissa Dettlaff, left, and Johnathan Gallagher (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 26-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk and racing another car last week, resulting in a crash that killed the woman’s sister.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, Melissa Dettlaff and 24-year-old Johnathan Gallagher raced down Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Bermuda Road, at speeds of up to 90 mph after they had spent the evening at a local bar, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Gallagher’s 2022 Chevrolet Camaro hit Dettlaff’s 2023 Mazda MX-5, causing a crash that killed 24-year-old Jessica Dettlaff, the passenger in the Mazda. Police arrested both drivers.

Melissa Dettlaff and Gallagher suffered minor injuries. Gallagher passed field sobriety tests, but Melissa Dettlaff smelled like alcohol and had her blood drawn, according to police.

Gallagher faces charges of felony reckless driving resulting in death and participating in a speed contest. Dettlaff was charged with felony DUI causing death, reckless driving causing death and participating in a speed contest.

Both suspects posted bail and are out of custody. They are both due in court next month.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com