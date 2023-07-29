Police: Drunken driver ran red lights, evaded officers

Humberto Beltran, 33, has been charged with DUI on three previous occasions.

Humberto Beltran (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man with previous DUI arrests drove drunk earlier this month while running red lights and not stopping for officers, police said.

At around 6:50 p.m. July 14, a black Saturn ran a red light at Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas. An officer caught up with the car at Fremont and Oakey Boulevard but when the officer got out the car, the Saturn took off, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Humberto Beltran, stopped just before Fremont and St. Louis Avenue. Once again, the driver took off once the officer got out of the patrol car and ran the red light at St. Louis.

About three hours later, traffic officers noticed a black Saturn enter a trailer park complex on Boulder Highway and go 50 mph in a 10 mph zone. Officers followed the Saturn to a mobile home where Beltran exited the Saturn and tried to run inside. Beltran was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to the report.

Beltran smelled like alcohol and avoided looking at officers. He was arrested and faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, disregard for public safety and evading police.

Beltran was released from custody and is due in court on Aug. 22.

While the listed charge Beltran faces is DUI, first offense, court records show Beltran has pleaded guilty on three previous occasions to DUI charges.

In 2016, he was placed on probation with several conditions including completing a DUI program, six months of house arrest, installation of a interlock device and abstaining from using alcohol.

His two other DUI pleas came in 2013 and 2009.

Beltran has also been found guilty of a left turn violation and driving without a license, Las Vegas Municipal Court records show.

