Police: Ex-UFC fighter says he doesn’t recall alleged Las Vegas hotel attack

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen told police he didn’t remember an attack in a Las Vegas hotel hallway, just hours after witnesses said they feared for their lives during the alleged attack, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday.

Sonnen, 44, faces a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 counts of misdemeanor battery related to the Dec. 18 incident.

On Friday, Christopher and Julie Stellpflug filed a lawsuit against the former professional fighter, who they claim repeatedly punched them without provocation in a hallway of the Four Seasons, 3960 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

According to the Feb. 4 arrest warrant, Sonnen told police after the attack that he and his wife had taken Ambien and “did not have memory of anything” related to the attack. He repeatedly asked police if everyone involved was OK.

Sonnen’s wife, Brittney, told police she was asleep “for the entirety of the brawl,” according to a police report.

When police spoke with Brittany Sonnen, she said she had taken Ambien at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 and woke up as security guards were escorting her out of the room, the report states. An officer who authored the report indicated that Brittany Sonnen was injured, but the officer did not elaborate on her injuries.

A hearing in the criminal case is set for Wednesday.

